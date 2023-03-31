Selective Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.58.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,986,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.11. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

