Selective Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $330.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,916. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

