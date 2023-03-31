SEMAFO (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

SEMAFO Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEMFF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 55,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
SEMAFO Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47.
SEMAFO Company Profile
SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.
