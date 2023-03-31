SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Short Interest Update

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 159,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SeqLL Stock Down 8.2 %
SeqLL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 86,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. SeqLL has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.40.
SeqLL Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeqLL (SQL)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for SeqLL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeqLL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.