SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Trading 7.5% Higher

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 11,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 415% from the average session volume of 2,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

SGL Carbon Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, Composite Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany.

