Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

Sharecare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. Sharecare has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHCR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sharecare by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,599,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after buying an additional 11,504,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sharecare by 148.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sharecare by 1,148.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,309,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,400 shares during the period. Aflac Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter worth $4,196,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sharecare by 13.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Further Reading

