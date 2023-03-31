Shelly O’brien Sells 8,800 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Stock

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.67. 420,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $84.58.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
