Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.40.

Several research analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV opened at $214.16 on Friday. Shockwave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.39. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $195,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $195,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,678 shares of company stock worth $13,229,644 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after buying an additional 627,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,982,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 4,916.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 299,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 647.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,733,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Stories

