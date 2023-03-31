Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.40.
Several research analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
Shockwave Medical Price Performance
Shares of SWAV opened at $214.16 on Friday. Shockwave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.39. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $195,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $195,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,678 shares of company stock worth $13,229,644 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after buying an additional 627,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,982,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 4,916.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 299,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 647.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,733,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
Shockwave Medical Company Profile
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shockwave Medical (SWAV)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.