Short Interest in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Rises By 58.1%

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 170,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Argan
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 228.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Argan by 390.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Argan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Argan Stock Performance
Argan Company Profile
Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following business segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argan (AGX)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.