Short Interest in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Rises By 58.1%

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 170,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Argan

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 228.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Argan by 390.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Argan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Argan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Argan Stock Performance

Argan Company Profile

AGX traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.14. 13,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,872. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $545.10 million, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.60. Argan has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following business segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.