Short Interest in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Drops By 20.0%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTSW opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.41.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AST SpaceMobile stock. Skaana Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,837 shares during the period. AST SpaceMobile comprises approximately 0.5% of Skaana Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

