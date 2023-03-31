Short Interest in AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Decreases By 17.3%

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 438,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ASAAF traded up C$0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting C$30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.05. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of C$29.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.10.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others. It offers double sided standard, metal core, and copper inlay PCBs; multilayer standard, high frequency/low loss, and thick copper PCBs; high density interconnect (HDI) Microvia PCBs; HDI any-layer PCBs; flexible, semi-flexible, rigid-flexible, and HDI rigid flex PCBs; integrated circuit substrates; and insulated metallic substrates PCBs, as well as related services.

