Short Interest in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Grows By 18.0%

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 85,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Better Therapeutics Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTTX opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. Better Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Better Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Better Therapeutics stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of Better Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.