Short Interest in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Declines By 33.7%

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 424,600 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bit Brother Trading Down 24.6 %

NASDAQ:BTB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.86. 2,399,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,459. Bit Brother has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33.

About Bit Brother

Bit Brother Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the supply and distribution of tea beverages and related products. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in Changsha, China.

