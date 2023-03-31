Short Interest in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Grows By 38.1%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 3,440,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 590,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celularity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Celularity in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Celularity by 177.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELU traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 254,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,754. Celularity has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $89.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celularity Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CELU. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Celularity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Celularity from $15.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Celularity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

