Short Interest in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Rises By 25.6%

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codiak BioSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codiak BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDAK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,405,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,496. Codiak BioSciences has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

