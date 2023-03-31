Short Interest in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Rises By 41.1%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 508,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNSL. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,253. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $295.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.