Short Interest in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC) Drops By 39.6%

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of ESGEN Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ESGEN Acquisition by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 583,077 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 730,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 340,810 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 743,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 242,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ESGEN Acquisition alerts:

ESGEN Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ESAC remained flat at $10.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. ESGEN Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

ESGEN Acquisition Company Profile

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

Featured Articles

