Short Interest in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Grows By 14.8%

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First United during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First United during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First United during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First United during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First United by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Get First United alerts:

First United Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FUNC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. 5,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,016. First United has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68.

First United Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First United in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First United Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.