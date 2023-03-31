Short Interest in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Grows By 50.0%

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of FOSLL traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.06. 17,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,514. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $25.02.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.