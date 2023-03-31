Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Drops By 32.5%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CATH traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,669. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.