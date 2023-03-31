Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Grows By 13.6%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the February 28th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 134.0 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Price Performance
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $8.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,027.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 168. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $982.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,858.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,589.69.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
