Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Grows By 13.6%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the February 28th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 134.0 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $8.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,027.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 168. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $982.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,858.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,589.69.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.