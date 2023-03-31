Short Interest in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Increases By 57.1%

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 693,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 640,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of HT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.72. 454,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,662. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $267.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 6.87%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,290.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 47,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Saturday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

