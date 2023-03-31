Short Interest in Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Declines By 40.0%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:KNRLF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. Kontrol Technologies has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.90.

About Kontrol Technologies

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.

