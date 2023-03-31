Short Interest in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Rises By 14.6%

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 587,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the third quarter worth approximately $452,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 4,788.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 97.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 61,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 30,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Performance

Shares of LL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.80. 770,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,818. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $116.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 2.05. LL Flooring has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $15.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $263.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.60 million. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

LL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of LL Flooring from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc engages in the business as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-flooring enhancements and accessories. Its products include waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile and cork, with a range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement.

