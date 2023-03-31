Short Interest in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Expands By 44.2%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nocturne Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MBTC remained flat at $10.82 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. Nocturne Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Institutional Trading of Nocturne Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

