Short Interest in ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Grows By 46.9%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,400 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the February 28th total of 611,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 997.1 days.

ORIX Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS ORXCF opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. ORIX has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.