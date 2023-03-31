Short Interest in ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Grows By 46.9%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,400 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the February 28th total of 611,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 997.1 days.
ORIX Stock Up 2.0 %
OTCMKTS ORXCF opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. ORIX has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $20.00.
ORIX Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ORIX (ORXCF)
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
- Schwab’s Drop This Week Could Be The Opening Of The Year (Again)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.