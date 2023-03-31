Short Interest in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Expands By 43.6%

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,600 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the February 28th total of 455,100 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Park Aerospace stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. 13,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,381. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $271.02 million, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.57. Park Aerospace has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.92.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,379,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 66,134 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,247,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 135,455 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 851,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

