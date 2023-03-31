Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Decreases By 26.9%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,770,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 18,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,589,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 40,940.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 34,799 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,513,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,174,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd.

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.