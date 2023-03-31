Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Decreases By 26.9%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,770,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 18,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,589,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 40,940.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 34,799 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,513,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,174,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $69.55.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
