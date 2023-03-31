Short Interest in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Declines By 16.9%

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 610,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Schneider National Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SNDR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 126,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,267. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Schneider National by 420.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 601.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

