Short Interest in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Decreases By 17.0%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 207,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity at SeaChange International

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 176,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $86,264.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,817,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,451.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaChange International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SeaChange International stock remained flat at $0.36 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Further Reading

