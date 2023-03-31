Short Interest in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Drops By 17.2%

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGIP remained flat at $17.20 during trading hours on Friday. 36,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,103. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.05. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Selective Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

