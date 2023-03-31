Short Interest in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Drops By 17.4%

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 989,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.
In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of ST stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $50.02. 688,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.
