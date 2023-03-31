Short Interest in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Drops By 17.4%

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 989,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth $61,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $50.02. 688,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

