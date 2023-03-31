Short Interest in Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Drops By 31.1%

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNT. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Senstar Technologies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,032,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 151,095 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Senstar Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Senstar Technologies by 139.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 106,445 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Senstar Technologies by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 55,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,656. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 million and a PE ratio of -11.43. Senstar Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $2.64.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

