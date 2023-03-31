Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Increases By 23.1%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Silver Bull Resources Price Performance

Shares of Silver Bull Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. Silver Bull Resources has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It operates through the Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

