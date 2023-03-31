Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Declines By 33.2%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the February 28th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.00. 52,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sotherly Hotels

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $39,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seneca House Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 43,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

