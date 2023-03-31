Short Interest in Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Drops By 32.3%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Starco Brands Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:STCB remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,156. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. Starco Brands has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.29.
Starco Brands Company Profile
