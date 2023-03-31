Short Interest in Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Drops By 32.3%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Starco Brands Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STCB remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,156. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. Starco Brands has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

Starco Brands Company Profile

Starco Brands, Inc engages in creating behavior-changing brands and technologies. It also generates security, stability and wealth for younger generations. The firm’s brands include Breathe, Winona Pure and Honu. The company was founded by Sanford Lang and Martin Goldrod on January 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

