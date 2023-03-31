Short Interest in Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Declines By 15.6%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 3,483,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.3 days.

Syrah Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SYAAF opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. Syrah Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

