Short Interest in Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Declines By 15.6%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 3,483,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.3 days.
Syrah Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SYAAF opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. Syrah Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.
About Syrah Resources
