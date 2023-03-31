Short Interest in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Drops By 25.0%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on UTStarcom in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
NASDAQ UTSI opened at $4.05 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.
