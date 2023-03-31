Short Interest in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Drops By 25.0%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on UTStarcom in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

UTStarcom Price Performance

NASDAQ UTSI opened at $4.05 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTStarcom

About UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:UTSI Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.