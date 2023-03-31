Short Interest in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Increases By 42.9%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,700 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 467,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 22,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $375,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $4,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 22,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $375,919.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 35,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $733,918.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,803,186 shares of company stock worth $31,922,355. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Vertex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vertex by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vertex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vertex by 547.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vertex by 267.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Trading Up 6.3 %

VERX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

VERX opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. Vertex has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $20.94.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.36 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.