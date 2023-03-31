Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after purchasing an additional 563,103 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after purchasing an additional 151,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 312.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,692,000 after purchasing an additional 120,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SDY traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.03. The stock had a trading volume of 166,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day moving average is $124.12. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.