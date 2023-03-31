Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,134,000 after buying an additional 42,111 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,964,000 after buying an additional 165,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,626,000 after buying an additional 160,953 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.80. 1,119,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,745,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

