Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $302,630,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7,667.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after acquiring an additional 227,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $73,045,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 134.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,944,000 after acquiring an additional 170,299 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. UBS Group cut their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $357.75. 239,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,453. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.35. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.