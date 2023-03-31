Siacoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.83 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Siacoin has a total market cap of $215.36 million and $5.83 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,446.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00314948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00072695 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00549744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.11 or 0.00439985 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003513 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,647,162,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.