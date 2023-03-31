Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Short Interest Update

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,300 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Silgan Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.67. 425,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.84. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silgan Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.