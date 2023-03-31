Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicom by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Silicom by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Silicom by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Silicom by 8.1% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Silicom by 17.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SILC traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.48. 5,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,441. Silicom has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

