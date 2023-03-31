Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Gap Up to $38.93

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.93, but opened at $40.01. Silk Road Medical shares last traded at $39.81, with a volume of 50,438 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 10.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $209,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $253,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,365,444.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $209,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,268 shares of company stock worth $12,459,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 925,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,933,000 after buying an additional 560,131 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,676,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after purchasing an additional 523,179 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,029,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 306,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 625.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 316,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 273,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

