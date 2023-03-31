SimpliFi Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

SimpliFi Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up 0.5% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.86. 96,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,835. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $54.62.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

