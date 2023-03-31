SimpliFi Inc. Takes $268,000 Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF accounts for 0.1% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 112,666 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 53,669 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $479,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. 420,266 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

