Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.77.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SIRI opened at $3.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,071,000 after buying an additional 556,279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,894,000 after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 207.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941,989 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.