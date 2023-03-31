Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sizzle Acquisition Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SZZL opened at $10.45 on Friday. Sizzle Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sizzle Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sizzle Acquisition

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

